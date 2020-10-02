Mwananchi Credit Speaks After Allegations That Socialite Vera Sidika Used Her Range Rover To Secure Loan

Mwananchi Credit Limited has addressed the allegations alluding that socialite Vera Sidika used her Range Rover to secure a loan.

This came about after a fan alluded that the entrepreneur is broke and struggling financially thus used the loan to fund her business, Vera Sidika Spa in Mombasa.

Through a notice on Twitter, the Credit sacco did not confirm nor deny that the socialite procured a loan at their entity. It however reiterated that a client’s information and details is very confidential and upheld.

Read: Publicity Stunt? Vera Sidika Announces Engagement To Brown Mauzo

“Our client loan accounts details remain confidential between ourselves and the clients. That said, we wish to categorically state that media personality Vera Sidika is currently not and has never been in the list of our clients,” reads the statement in part.

It further adds, “However, even if she were, there is nothing wrong with any Kenyan securing a loan from any financial institution.”

Our statement on Vera Sidika allegations.#MwananchiVera pic.twitter.com/5B6KnhB1SU — Mwananchi Credit Ltd (@mwananchi_LTD) October 2, 2020

Read Also: Otile Brown On The Attack, Claims Ex Girlfriend Vera Sidika Pursued Him (Video)

There have been speculations that Sidika is currently broke after she relocated to Mombasa. Further speculations alluded that she had incurred rent arrears in her Kitusuru home thus was forced to move out.

On Monday, Vera announced that she was engaged to a mystery man who turned out to be singer Brown Mauzo.

In an Instagram post, the Vera Sidika Parlour proprietor said she got engaged “to the most amazing human” on September 24.

However, a section of her fans stated that it was a puiblicity stunt.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu