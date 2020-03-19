Another Tanzanian Celeb Mwana FA Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Tanzanian rapper Hamis Mwinjuma alias Mwana FA on Thursday tested positive for the coronavirus.

The artist had traveled to South Africa recently and upon his return home experienced flu like symptoms and a fever.

This he said via Instagram.

The former East Coast crew rapper said he has been in isolation since he returned and has not a chance to see his children.

According to Mwana FA, the symptoms forced him to get tested on Wednesday and only received the results today.

Now, he says, the symptoms are gone and is feeling okay. He will however continue to isolate himself, the crooner added.

“I am recording this video not to spread panic but to tell the public that coronavirus is real but it is treatable. My call is that we should observe the hygiene guidelines as issued by the authorities so that we protect one another,” he said.

He reckons that the virus leaves the body within 7 to 10 days if one has a strong immune system.

Diamond Platnumz’s manager Sallam Sharaf also tested positive for COVID-19, earlier on today.

Sharaf, just like Mwana FA had taken a trip to Mzansi and had been self-isolating from Tuesday.

“I have received coronavirus test results, and I would like to confirm that it has turned out positive. Currently, I am under mandatory quarantine, and being monitored closely by doctors. I would like to thank the Tanzanian Government for the good medical services I am receiving,” he wrote.

Tanzania has so far reported 6 cases of coronavirus.

The government is tracking 66 people in Dar es Salaam and 46 others in Arusha who might have been in contact with the two new cases confirmed today.

Tanzania has banned public gatherings, closed schools and designated hospitals where suspected cases are quarantined.

