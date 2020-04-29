Tanzanian Rapper Mwana FA Free Of Coronavirus After Spending 28 Days In Isolation

Tanzanian rapper Mwana FA is finally free of the novel COVID-19.

The crooner has been in isolation for 28 days and has been tested for the respiratory disease at least eight times.

Speaking for the first time since testing positive for the coronavirus, Mwana FA said he is not sure from where exactly he contracted the disease but developed symptoms following a trip to South Africa.

“I came from South Africa and after some days it was my birthday, so I don’t know whether I got it before going to South Africa, while there or after,” he told Clouds FM.

“I have been tested eight times until I tested negative. They’d test me and find that I am positive and come back after 72 hours and test me and find I’m positive.”

During his time in isolation, the hitmaker said he received a call from President John Magufuli who wished him a quick recovery.

Mwana FA was being held at Temeke Isolation centre together with Diamond Platnumz’s manager Sallam Sharaf who was discharged two weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The rapper is looking to vie for a political seat in the next general elections. He would like to represent his people in parliament.

“My party is still working on the modalities and should everything work out I will officially announce my candidature and the constituency that I intend to represent,” he added.

Cases Of COVID-19 have been growing rapidly in the East African country in the last two weeks.

The number now stands at 300 with 48 recoveries and 10 fatalities.

President Magufuli has insisted that the country needs to persistently pray for the deadly virus.

