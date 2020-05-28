Mwamba RFC Unveil New Kit Designs Ahead Of Next Season

Mwamba Rugby Football Club has unveiled new kit designs ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Samurai Sportswear will continue to be the club’s official technical partner for the season in a new deal.

The deal sees all Kulabu playing and coaching technical wear once again designed and manufactured by Samurai.

“In addition to the popular playing jersey replicas, the deal unveils a new range of supporters’ leisurewear and accessories available in all fits, including children’s sizes,” the club statement reads.

Samurai is a UK-based multi-sport teamwear supplier kitting out teams from a variety of sports.

Kulabu, as Mwamba is nicknamed, maintains its iconic black colour with fading grey hoops for the home strip with black shorts and black stockings.

The away jersey, normally used during the National Sevens Circuit, boasts of a risqué design that has dashes of orange, green and charcoal black over a blue background with black shorts and black stockings.

Commenting on the partnership, club president Alvas Onguru said: “Working with Samurai is an incredible opportunity for the club to create an amazing identity amongst players, staff and supporters.

“They are a proven and popular brand amongst teams in the region and around the world, and we’re excited about the quality of products that Terry and his team will be able to offer.”

Samurai chief executive Terry Sands said: “Samurai are honoured to have been chosen once again by Stanbic Mwamba for this partnership, and we feel privileged to be involved with a club with Mwamba’s playing heritage and history.

“We look forward to serving both the club professionals and supporters with our matchday, training and leisure kit.”

The kits and an array of fan merchandise will be launched virtually due to the current coronavirus pandemic that has led to the suspension of global sporting activities.

Stanbic Mwamba supporters will be able to get their hands on a variety of club merchandise by making their pre-orders online.

