Mwalimu Rachel Explains Why She Asked For Ksh1.5 Million For Sailors’ Youtube Channel

NRG Radio presenter Rachel Muthoni Njeru popularly known as Mwalimu Rachel now says she asked for Ksh1.5 million from Sailors Gang new producer for their Youtube channel and not the singers.

In a post on her management company website, Mwalimu Rachel says that the Gengeton singers who are under her management bypassed her to sign a contract with a new producer, which she had negotiated.

According to her, she had promoted them and even uploaded their first hit, Wamlambez, on her Youtube Channel on April 5, 2019, before starting Sailors official Youtube Channel on July 17, 2019.

“On 5th April 2019, I uploaded Sailors first video Wamlambez, that as we all know became an instant hit and went viral. This was after Sailors had approached me to promote and boost them as artists. Later on they wanted me to manage them, which I started doing through my company- MRXMedia LTD,” she wrote.

“A few months later we were able to upload more videos and that’s when speculation into why they don’t have their channel started. We had an agreement that we would upload 5 of their videos (that the company paid for) then later on open their own channel. Come 17th July 2019, I started the official Sailors YouTube channel. This was amidst pleas from Sailors not to do so as they were already enjoying the views and subscribers on my channel that yes, the music videos had attracted,” she added

“I had to convince them that they needed their own channel and in time they would gain even more subscribers than me. They reluctantly agreed. And so I started the channel from scratch, went to Ngomma to have them in charge of collecting royalties and protect their content on YouTube.”

Mwalimu Rachel says that in October 2019, a certain record label approached her about signing Sailors. She says she informed the group (Sailors) about the interest, and even convened meetings on the same.

However, while negotiations were still ongoing, Sailors through Miracle Baby, approached the record company and signed a deal with them, without Mwalimu Rachel’s knowledge.

“While we were in the process of all that, Sailors, led by Miracle Baby, approached this record company and signed a deal with them. Without my knowledge,” she says.

“Before long a song and video was done by the record company and I uploaded it on their channel, while trying to see how best to work with this new entity. The problem came when they wanted Sailors log in’s to their social media platforms, including YouTube,” adds Mwalimu Rachel.

She refused, and the unnamed record label started asking her to sell them the Youtube Channel at Ksh100,000, which she also declined.

Instead, she asked for Ksh1.5 million, which she felt was a fair compensation for the work she had done on the channel.

“As a way of getting them off my back I said the estimated value of that channel and the work my team and I put in it, is Ksh1.5 million. I was charging the record label that wanted to take ownership of this channel, NOT Sailors.You don’t simply hand over log in’s and other sensitive material simply because your artist has “moved on”. Equity, Ownership and Return On investment,” she said.

Mwalimu Rachel and Sailors Gang have been at loggerheads in the past few days, with each side accusing the other of shortchanging.

