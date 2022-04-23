Former President Mwai Kibaki To Be Buried on April 30 in Othaya

Kenya’s third President Mwai Kibaki will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 30, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has said.

Kibaki will be accorded a state funeral with the highest honours.

However, the retired President’s body will lie in state starting Monday until Wednesday for public viewing at Parliament buildings.

Further, a service will be held at Nyayo Stadium on April 29.Diplomats can pay the bereaved family a visit at the late head of state’s office in Nyari.

“We have finalised preliminary plans for the state funeral of His Excellency President Mwai Kibaki and I would like the public to know that this will take place on Friday the 29th of April 2022 at National Stadium,” he said.

A facility will be set up in the Othaya CDF office for the members of the public looking to pay their condolences.

“For those who are in Nairobi who would like to visit the family, this will happen on Tuesday and Wednesday at Kibaki’s Nyari Office. We are going to provide details of the map to the office,” he said.

“This is where members of the Diplomatic corps or any senior members who may wish to visit the family to convey their condolences will go to the Nyari office on Tuesday and Wednesday… we are going to set up a facility at the Othaya CDF office in Nyeri for members of the public because it is centrally located in town and it will give members of the public and leadeers from that part an opportunity to also visit and pay their respects.”

Kibaki died on Friday at the age of 90.

