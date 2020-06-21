IG Mutyambai To Engage Kenyans Online After Outcry Over Silence On Police Brutality

Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has announced the launch of a special online session that will offer the general public a platform to share their concerns about the National Police Service (NPS) with him.

This, the police boss said, is following clamour by the public to have a closer engagement with the service.

Kenyans will have the opportunity of voicing their concerns on Twitter every alternate Monday from 11am to noon using the hashtag #EngageTheIG.

The session will begin tomorrow, Monday, June 22, 2020.

“Whereas the National Police Service has existing formal and viable structures of engagement with the public, this session will bolster the efforts of those structures. During these sessions, we will be sharing thoughts on improving our services to the public, ” said Mutyambai.

“I will be open to suggestions from you and will also be taking note of issues that may need urgent attention from my office and from the public.”

Read: Lobby Group Writes To Mutyambai Over Mistreatment Of Infrastructure Protection Officers In Rift Valley

There has been a clamor by the public to have a closer and keener engagement with @NPSOfficial_KE. I have taken note of that and will be dedicating an hour every alternate Monday to engage with you personally on a live Twitter chat #EngageTheIG. pic.twitter.com/hv6OSUoxPw — Hillary N. Mutyambai (@IG_NPS) June 21, 2020

Looking forward to our inaugural session this coming Monday between 11am and noon. Let’s engage for a more effective, efficient and responsive service. #EngageTheIG. — Hillary N. Mutyambai (@IG_NPS) June 21, 2020

There have been concerns from the general public that the IG has been silent on increasing police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the country over the recent past.

Activists have over the past few months criticized the use of excessive force by the police while implementing the dusk to dawn curfew imposed as part of the measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

Read Also: Fire Rogue Officers, Don’t Transfer Incompetency and Corruption, Uhuru To IG Mutyambai

On June 10, Police Spokesperson Charles Owino issued a statement after one of the local dailies ran a story on bitter reactions from a section of Kenyans on Mutyambai’s conduct.

“Has the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai gone underground? Is he in deep slumber or is he practising the see-no-evil, hear-no-evil, speak-no-evil mantra? With so many extrajudicial killings and brutalities inflicted on wananchi by police officers, we have not seen or heard him address the matter. Is he so unmoved by complaints that he can not offer any apology to the families of the bereaved or show any remorse?” a Kenyan was quoted lamenting.

In response Owino said, “This is a very unfortunate attack on the IG. As director in charge of Corporate Communication Affairs and Human Rights, I have been addressing a number of issues as alleged on extrajudicial killings by Police on his behalf.”

Read Also: IG Mutyambai Orders Officers On Leave Back To Work Over Coronavirus

“He (Mutyambai) is organized and does his work quietly. The IG is working tirelessly to promote good working relations between the members of the Public.”

This is a very unfortunate attack on the @IG_NPS. As director in charge of Corporate Communication Affairs and Human Rights, I have been addressing a number of issues as alleged on extra judicial killings by Police on his behalf. pic.twitter.com/YtdjTtHs58 — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) June 10, 2020

Mutyambai was appointed IG in March last year by President Uhuru Kenyatta to take over from Joseph Boinnet whose term had come to an end.

Prior to his appointment, he was serving as Assistant Director in Counter Terrorism at the National Intelligence Service.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu