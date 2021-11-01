IG Mutyambai Orders Reopening of Agnes Wanjiru’s Case, Calls for UK Gov’t’s Collaboration

The soldier captioned the photos, “If you know you know” with a crying laughing emoji. He also tagged a number of members of his team in the post.

The British paper further reported that several soldiers, at least one of whom is still with the regiment, reacted to the post.

One of the military men posted a photo of a ghost emoji, and another chillingly added the words: “Septic tank.” A third wrote: “Rum gaff” – meaning ‘dodgy place’.

Soldier X, who is accused of killing Wanjiru, reportedly reacted with an emoji of an angel. Other members of his team then responded with crying-laughing emojis, followed by a cartoon of a baby crying at a funeral from TV show Family Guy.

One of the soldiers, the paper cited, asked soldier X if he gets “all choked up thinking about that place”, an apparent reference to allegations that he choked Wanjiru to death during an intimate moment.

He replied: “Come to think of it I have had a sore throat today.”

A total of nine soldiers are said to have participated in the conversation confirming claims that Wanjiru’s murder was an open secret in the British training camp located in Laikipia County.

One of the soldiers, who was interviewed by the Sunday Times, denied that he was “laughing at the murder. He said he actually didn’t believe that soldier X was a killer.

Contrary to claims that Wanjiru died due to choking, it was established that the mother of one was stabbed to death. She also suffered blunt force injury to her chest and her lungs had collapsed.

Wanjiru’s family claim that Kenya and UK authorities staged a cover-up of the murder to maintain diplomatic relations despite evidence linking soldier X to the unfortunate incident.

Last week, the UK government pledged to support the probe into the murder of Wanjiru as pressure piled on both governments for action following the recent revelations.