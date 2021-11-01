IG Mutyambai Orders Reopening of Agnes Wanjiru’s Case, Calls for UK Gov’t’s Collaboration

The Inspector-General (IG) of Police Hillary Mutyambai has ordered the reopening of Agnes Wanjiru’s case, a sex worker who was murdered after partying with British troops in Lions Court Hotel in 2012.
Taking to Twitter, Mutyambai directed the DCI to reopen the case and compile all evidence and witness accounts to facilitate the conclusion of the case in a court of law.
The Police Boss has also called on the collaboration of the UK government together with the Kenyan government to help administer justice.
“I have directed the DCI to re-open the case and compile all the available evidence and witness accounts and ensure the case is concluded before a court of law. I am also urging the UK government to collaborate with us to conclude the case and administer justice,” Mutyambai said.
I have directed the DCI to re-open the case and compile all the available evidence and witness accounts and ensure the case is concluded before a court of law. I am also urging the UK government to collaborate with us to conclude the case and administer justice. #EngageTheIG https://t.co/bn37DaKu8E
— Hilary N. Mutyambai, MGH, nsc (AU). (@IG_NPS) November 1, 2021
Read: British Soldiers Joked About Agnes Wanjiru’s Murder on Facebook
Over the weekend, details emerged that a British soldier linked to the 21-year-old woman’s killing and his colleagues laughed about the incident on Facebook.
The Sunday Times reported that a member of the same regiment posted two photos from outside the hotel, where Wanjiru’s body was found.
The soldier captioned the photos, “If you know you know” with a crying laughing emoji. He also tagged a number of members of his team in the post.
The British paper further reported that several soldiers, at least one of whom is still with the regiment, reacted to the post.
One of the military men posted a photo of a ghost emoji, and another chillingly added the words: “Septic tank.” A third wrote: “Rum gaff” – meaning ‘dodgy place’.
Read Also: “I’ve Killed Her”: British Soldier Recounts Events in Murder of Woman by Colleague in Nanyuki
Soldier X, who is accused of killing Wanjiru, reportedly reacted with an emoji of an angel. Other members of his team then responded with crying-laughing emojis, followed by a cartoon of a baby crying at a funeral from TV show Family Guy.
One of the soldiers, the paper cited, asked soldier X if he gets “all choked up thinking about that place”, an apparent reference to allegations that he choked Wanjiru to death during an intimate moment.
He replied: “Come to think of it I have had a sore throat today.”
A total of nine soldiers are said to have participated in the conversation confirming claims that Wanjiru’s murder was an open secret in the British training camp located in Laikipia County.
Read Also: UK Gov’t Pledges to Support Probe into Murder of Woman By British Soldier in Nanyuki
One of the soldiers, who was interviewed by the Sunday Times, denied that he was “laughing at the murder. He said he actually didn’t believe that soldier X was a killer.
Contrary to claims that Wanjiru died due to choking, it was established that the mother of one was stabbed to death. She also suffered blunt force injury to her chest and her lungs had collapsed.
Wanjiru’s family claim that Kenya and UK authorities staged a cover-up of the murder to maintain diplomatic relations despite evidence linking soldier X to the unfortunate incident.
Last week, the UK government pledged to support the probe into the murder of Wanjiru as pressure piled on both governments for action following the recent revelations.
Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu