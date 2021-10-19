IG Mutyambai Orders Probe After Police Fatally Shoots Boda Boda Rider in Igembe North

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has ordered a probe into the killing of a boda boda rider by a police officer in Igembe North, Meru County.

Patrick Koome was fatally shot during an operation to recover a motorcycle he had allegedly stolen.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mutyambai said the National Police Service (NPS) was “saddened” by the incident.

“The incident arose during an operation to apprehend the said victim who had allegedly stolen the motorcycle and was on the run,” said Mutyambai.

The IG ordered a speedy investigation to be conducted by the Internal Affairs Unit whose “findings shall guide the action to be taken”.

“We urge members of the public to remain calm and peaceful and allow for completion of investigations,” the police boss added.

The incident comes amid an increase in cases where the men in uniform are accused of brutalizing boda boda operators.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Monday night, Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso, said the service is working hard to address the issues of increased police killings.

“We are working to address the issue, collecting data to understand the problem and bring in solutions. The IG’s office has set up a directorate on chaplaincy and guidance and counseling to address the mental health of officers,” he said.

“We have various discipline mechanisms within the police service to ensure police are responsible and responsive to the needs of the people.”

