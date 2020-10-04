IG Mutyambai Orders Probe Into Kenol Church Chaos, Confirms Two People Were Killed

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has ordered a probe into an early-morning incident where two people lost lives and several others injured after rival groups clashed on the Kenol-Murang’a road moments before Deputy President William Ruto arrived in the area for a church function.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, Mutyambai said he had instructed the Director of Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) and two senior Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers to carry out investigations into the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.

The police boss warned politicians engaging in inciteful utterances and acts.

“Stern action will be taken against any person engaging in planning and executing unlawful acts, ” the IG said.

In the Sunday morning chaos, property of unknown value is said to have been destroyed.

In videos that have surfaced online, one of the groups barricaded the Kenol-Murang’a Road paralysing transport in the area.

The youth could be seen pelting stones at each other.

At some point, police were forced to use teargas to disperse the groups.

The DP was in the area to preside over a fundraiser at AIPCA Kenol Church. He was hosted by the Kandara member of parliament Alice Wahome.

It’s alleged that at least five buses ferried anti-Ruto groups to the area to disrupt the event.

“They were in five buses, and we have never seen them before, they came in and started lighting tires on the road,” a witness told Inooro TV.

A woman identified as Mercy Wangui who was cornered and beaten by residents confessed they had been paid Ksh1,000 to disrupt DP Ruto’s meeting.

Wangui claimed to have been one of the people transported from Thika and Kiandutu on orders to disrupt the DP’s event.

Speaking during the church function, Ruto accused a section of leaders in government opposed to his 2022 presidential ambitions of being behind the chaos.

“Watu waliotuma watu kutuma teagas ni watu wanaofanya kazi chini yetu. (Those who sent these goons to unleash teargas on us were sent by leaders working under us.),” he said.

“The Jubilee administration is a product of kneeling and prayer before many alters in Kenya. It can not be the same administration that is now going to teargas the church and disgrace our alters in Kenya,” he said.

