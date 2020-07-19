Worries As Mutyambai Gazettes Nyayo Stadium As A Police Station

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has gazetted Nyayo Stadium as a Police Station, raising fears that the famous stadium has been repurposed after renovation.

In a Gazette Notice dated May 6, 2020 and published on July 17, 2020, Mutyambai said that the 15,000 capacity would be a stadium, without giving further information.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 40 (1) of the National Police Service Act, the Inspector-General designates – Nyayo Stadium, situated in Nairobi County, at the co-ordinates 18′ 14.50″S, 36°49′ 27.94″E to be a police station for the purposes of the Act,” he stated.

However, the announcement could be for purposes of security since it is a requirement for international sports stadiums.

Nyayo Stadium is Kenya’s second largest stadium, and has been under renovation for a couple of years to suit standards for international matches.

Apart from Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani, no other sporting facility in the country meets international standards.

CAF, the Africa’s football body, is set to assess Nyayo Stadium’s suitably to host international matches, before it is given a clean bill of health.

Officials from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), led by International Matches Organising Committee (IMOC) chairman Michael Majua, visited the facility last month and gave their recommendations on what should be improved on for it to pass the CAF test.

“We are happy with the progress made this far since it is evident a lot has clearly been put in to make this stadium what it is now,” said Majua.

“Some areas, however, need to be improved to suit CAF and FIFA requirements, and we are happy to share with Sports Kenya with a view of having this stadium fully ready for the upcoming international matches,” he added.

The stadium, which was built in 1983, is home to several teams led by AFC Leopards, which used the facility for most of its home matches.

The stadium is also used for athletics and various ceremonies.

