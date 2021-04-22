Mututho’s 8-bedroom Residential Property in Kawangware up for Auction

Former National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) chair and Naivasha MP, John Mututho’s double-storey residential property is up for auction.

The 8-bedroom property located in Nairobi’s Kawangware was put on sale by Garam Auctioneers.

“Parcel of land known as L.R. No. Dagoretti/Riruta/s.499 Riruta Satellite Nairobi registered in the name of John Michael Njenga Mututho,” the auction notice read.

The property also includes four other single storey rental blocks comprising 17 single rooms, three toilets and two bathrooms.

It is said that the property brings in Sh160,000 in rental income on a monthly basis.

The notice also indicated that the former legislator has defaulted on land rates amounting to Sh165,000.

“The outstanding land rates and penalties were Sh165,590. Piped water and mains electricity services are connected,” the notice continued.

It is unclear which lender has auctioned Mututho’s property.

Mututho joins a growing list of Kenyans losing their property as the harsh economic times persist.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) data shows that Kenyans defaulted bank loans worth Sh73 billion in the 10 months to December 2020.

As of March 2020, the total value of loans defaulted was Sh351.73 billion, but the amount increased to Sh423 billion or 14.1 percent of the total Sh3 trillion loan book.

The hike was attributed to the effects of Covid-19 where at least 1.72 million workers lost jobs in three months to June when Kenya imposed a lockdown.

