Speaker Muturi Okays Expulsion Of 16 Jubilee MPs From House Committees

National Assembly speaker Justin Muturi has approved the expulsion from parliamentary committees 16 Jubilee Party members.

The 16 members were notified of the party’s intentions through majority whip Benjamin Wangwe and were given 7 days to respond.

In his communication, Muturi noted that he was satisfied that the due process was followed in discharging the members.

“Having perused the documents through which the Jubilee Party transmitted the decision to discharge the said Hon. Members, I am satisfied that the process leading to the discharge met the requirements set out in Standing Order 176. Accordingly, the discharge of the said Members takes effect immediately,” Muturi said.

The members are:

Kimani Ichung’wah -Budget and Appropriations Gladys Shollei – Delegated Legislation, William Cheptumo – Justice and Legal Affairs, Victor Munyaka – Sports, Culture and Tourism, John Waluke – Administration and National Security, Fred Kapondi – Constitutional Implementation Oversight Robert Pukose, Energy – Energy Joyce Koech – Labour and Social Welfare, Khatib Mwashetani – Lands, Catherine Waruguru – Members’ Services & Facilities, James Ekomwa -National Cohesion and Equal Opportunities, Liza Chelule – Broadcasting and Library, Cornelly Serem – Trade Moses Kuria -Transport Alice Wahome -Justice and Legal Affairs Ali Haji Adan – Agriculture and Livestock

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria last week accepted the party position and thanked the party for allowing him to serve in the aforementioned capacity. He did however, note that he had no regrets in discharging his duties.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome on the other hand, sought to find out the reasons behind the party resolutions.

Uasin Gishu woman rep Gladys Shollei in May, dared the party leadership to eject her from the house committee.

“Personally, I am waiting for next week. If they remove me from the delegated committee, I won’t mind. It will give me more time to spend in Uasin Gishu. I am a very resourceful member of the committee. We can serve elsewhere because ultimately, I am only answerable to the people of Uasin Gishu,” she said.

The purge in the ruling party is said to be targeting rebellious MPs and those presumed to be Deputy President William Ruto allies.

During the recent Parliamentary Group meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta, majority whip Benjamin Washiali and his deputy Cecily Mbarire were ousted over what critics say are their close ties with the DP.

These claims have been vehemently denied by Senate majority whip Irungu Kang’ata who replaced Nakuru’s Susan Kihika, also an ally of the deputy president.

Also ejected from their house leadership posts were Elegeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Tharaka Nithi’s Kithure Kindiki.

They were replaced by KANU’s Samuel Poghisio and Margaret Kamar as senate majority leader and deputy speaker, respectively.

