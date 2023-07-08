Ex-CJ Mutunga Among Activists Teargassed Inside Police Station

Human rights activists among them former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga were teargassed by police on Saturday inside Central Police Station.

Police lobbed teargas canisters to disperse activists who were demanding the release of detained colleagues.

The detainees were nabbed during Friday’s Saba Saba rally in Nairobi.

The activists led by Mutunga, Boniface Mwangi, Kenya National Commission on Human Rights commissioner Victor Kamau, lawyers Lempaa Suyinka, among others had pitched tent at the station demanding the unconditional release of 75 protesters arrested in the CBD for taking part in the SabaSaba protests.

The officers dispersed the group forcing the activists to scamper for safety.

On Friday, anti-government protests took place in various parts of the country with the aim of pushing President William Ruto out of office.

Opposition chief Raila Odinga called on his supporters to march to Central Park from Kamukunji Grounds but their efforts were met with force.

“We are saying today that the time for discussions is over. Our constitution in Chapter One, says power is in the hands of the people. And they can exercise that power anytime,” he told his supporters.

Raila accused cops of damaging his vehicle which he claimed was shot at with live bullets.

“We were actually aiming to get to the KICC, and they blocked us, and they were shooting in our direction,” he said.

The former prime minister condemned the action by the police and termed it as “unfortunate”.

He, however, vowed that it would not deter his resolve.

Protests will resume on Wednesday.

