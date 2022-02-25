Senator Mutula Kilonzo Blames CS Amina Mohammed For FIFA Ban

Makueni County Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr has blamed the Ministry of sports for last night’s FIFA ban of Kenyan football – saying it would have been avoided “by following due process.”

The global football body handed Kenya, alongside Zimbabwe, indefinite bans over government interference.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohammed disbanded the FKF Executive last year November over alleged embezzlement.

She installed a Caretaker Committee led retired judge Aaron Ringera to run the affairs of the game for a period of six months.

However, FIFA refused to acknowledge the takeover, branding it illegal and in violation of their statutes. They demanded immediate reinstatement of the deposed office.

“The Ministry of sports was daring FIFA to ban Kenya,” tweeted Jr.

“I raised fundamental concerns at the Senate . The ban could have been avoided by following due process. Impunity and big boy bullying is short lived.”

With the ban, Kenya cannot participate in international games; neither are match officials from Kenya.

In another blow, Kenyan players cannot now be transferred within or abroad.

Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo has however defended the government – corruption must be dealt with regardless of the consequences.

“So FIFA Has Suspended Kenya? In my view, the government is right and FIFA is wrong.

“We cannot be forced to accept corruption in order to be in FIFA good books. Let’s enjoy our football locally and fly high on Athletics.”

