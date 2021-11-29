Governor Mutua Suspends County Attorney James Kathili Over Gross Misconduct

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has suspended the county Attorney James Kathili.

In a statement on Monday, Mutua said the move was aimed at allowing a smooth and fair removal process from office.

“In order to pave way for a fair removal process and minimize the possibility of interference with proceedings, have With immediate effect suspended Hon. James Musango Kathili from Office as County Attorney for the County Government of Machakos,” said the county boss.

The governor who is serving his second and final term cited gross misconduct, violation of the constitution and incompetence, among others as reasons for the suspension.

“This has been necessitated by serious violation of the constitution and other laws, gross misconduct, incompetence, dereliction of duties as well as unprofessional and unethical conduct on his part,” he added.

SUSPENSION OF HON. JAMES MUSANGO KATHILI TO PAVE WAY FOR HIS REMOVAL FROM THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY ATTORNEY, MACHAKOS COUNTY GOVERNMENT. pic.twitter.com/sOyTXOrcQ1 — Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) November 29, 2021

In coming days, the governor said, he will be serving the county assembly with the specific reasons behind Kathili’s suspension for approval.

“In accordance with Section 13 of the Office Of County Attorney Act. 2020. I will be transmitting the specific reasons for this decision to the County Assembly for approval to enable removal from office.”

Kathili was in July last year promoted from the county legal officer to county attorney in a reshuffle Mutua said was meant to streamline service delivery to Machakos residents.

