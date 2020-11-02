Governor Mutua Asks Politicians To Suspend Public Meetings As Covid-19 Cases Surge

Machakos County Governor Alfred Mutua has suspended his countrywide rallies citing a surge in Covid-19 cases.

In a tweet on Monday, Mutua, who has declared interest in the 2022 presidential race, urged other leaders to follow suit.

“Due to the rising COVID cases, which appear more serious than before, I am POSTPONING my nationwide Listening Tours until the situation improves. I urge other leaders to also be RESPONSIBLE & halt their public meetings & to lead by example by wearing masks, keeping distance etc, ” he said.

“Wananchi mimic how we carry ourselves because they believe we are privy to more information. If we look like there is nothing to worry about, Wananchi behave accordingly, placing themselves in danger. My fellow leaders, GREED for power should be tempered. LIFE & health first.”

Read: Tononoka Secondary School Principal Dies of COVID-19 Days After Staff Tested Positive

Due to the rising COVID cases, which appear more serious than before, I am POSTPONING my nationwide Listening Tours until the situation improves. I urge other leaders to also be RESPONSIBLE & halt their public meetings & to lead by example by wearing masks, keeping distance etc pic.twitter.com/KQXdaBhFez — Dr. Alfred Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) November 2, 2020

Several leaders continue to hold public rallies across the country in total disregard of the Ministry of Health guidelines meant to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Deputy President William Ruto has over the recent past intensified his rallies across the country as he sells his 2022 candidature for the top seat.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga are also expected to hold public rallies in the coming days as they popularise the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report that was officially launched last Monday ahead of an anticipated referendum.

Read Also: President Kenyatta Hints At A Lockdown As Covid-19 Infections Soar

Last month, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe attributed the rise in Covid-19 positivity rate in the past few weeks to recklessness following the relaxation of Covid-19 measures.

“The spike we are witnessing has not erupted from nowhere, it’s because of defiance. Bars are not maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, I plead with you to follow the measures so that the measures are not escalated,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu