Muthoni Drummer Queen Expecting First Child with Partner Omusi (Photos)

Muthoni Drummer Queen, a Kenyan rapper, has announced that she and her partner Musa Omusi are expecting a child.

Before disclosing the pregnancy news to the rest of the world, the pair teased the public with a joint Instagram message.

“We are so happy! Boy don’t we have some news to share,” said the crooner.

Muthoni announced the news in a second Instagram post on Thursday, in which she explained why she stayed at home for the majority of 2021.

The businesswoman also expressed regret to anyone who had approached her for business queries, stressing that she had a legitimate cause.

“Where you been MDQ? A: Being preggerz!! Between cooking a new life and avoiding Covid, I spent most of 2021 actively at home/away from humans *sorry media guys, you see why I declined all your in person requests for promo of RIVER*,” Muthoni said.

Muthoni also thanked her close friends and family for keeping the pregnancy a secret until she and her partner were ready to share the news with the rest of the world.

“Our colleagues, inner circle & family have been so great in cheering us on and keeping our business, our business until we were ready to share. This 10month journey has been intensely beautiful, my heart is so full it literally overflows with gratitude and joy,” said the Vile Inafaa hitmaker.

Celebrities like Kate Actress, Jacky Vike and Michelle Ntalami, Nviiri the Storyteller congratulated the soon-to-be mum.

