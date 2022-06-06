in NEWS

Drama as Independent Presidential Candidate Muthiora Kariara Sets ID Card on Fire After IEBC Disqualification (Video)

muthiora kariara
Independent Presidential Candidate Eliud Muthiora. [Courtesy]

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has disqualified Independent Presidential Candidate Muthiora Eliud Kariara from the contest.

Muthiora on Monday became the last candidate to have his application denied.

Wafula Chebukati, the commission’s chairperson, claimed the candidate provided “a bundle of copies of ID cards for unspecified counties.”

Out of the 20 supporter signatures lists provided by the contender, only 19 were found to be compliant with the stipulated rules, Chebukati said.

He also stated that Muthiora’s running mate lacked a signed code of conduct, which is one of the essential documents.

It was after the disqualification that the 40-year-old set his Identity Card on fire.

So far the electoral commission has barred all the independent presidential candidates from vying for the country’s top job.

Others disqualified from the State House race are; Gibson Ngaruiya, Dorothy Kemunto, James Kamau, Jeremiah Nyaga, Jane Juliet Munyeki, Peter Kingori, and George Munyotta.

Ford Asili’s Njeru Kathangu was disqualified after failing to appear before the vetting panel.

The electoral body has thus far cleared four candidates; Walter Mong’are alias Nyambane of Umoja Summit Party, United Democratic Alliance’s William Ruto, Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance Raila Odinga and Agano Party’s Waihiga Mwaure.

Read: Wanjigi Rants As IEBC Locks Him Out of Presidential Contest (Video)

Mong’are has, however, been summoned by the electoral commission after Safina party presidential flagbearer Jimi Wanjigi and his running mate Willis Otieno claimed he (Mong’are) had been favoured.

This was after Chebukati disqualified Wanjigi over lack of a degree certificate. He is allegedly supposed to graduate from Daystar University in December this year.

“We had earlier been told that all the documents that we submitted were in order. We are privy to details of a certain [presidential] candidate whose application was accepted based on documents whose nature are similar to the ones I have presented. That candidate was cleared, yet my application has been rejected,” said Wanjigi.

“There are some people who don’t want to see others on the ballot paper. Let me tell you [IEBC], you won’t get away with it. This is a country founded on law; a country that adheres to the Constitution.”

