Muthama’s Aide Benson Metho Quits For A Second Time

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman Johnson Muthama’s aide, Benson Metho, has quit following disagreements with the former Machakos Senator.

In a statement, Mr Metho said that he left his job on June 1, 2021 to pursue personal interests.

“I have opted to disengage as an aide to Hon. Johnson Muthama. I believe during my tenure, the achievements accomplished where monumental in their own rights, those of you whom we worked together over the time also played an immense part in the creation of those achievements and I appreciate you,” he said.

Speaking to Kahawa Tungu, Metho said that there were several issues that led to the “disengagement”, both financial and political.

“We could not work together due to some disagreements. Some of the reasons are political while others are financial,” he said.

Metho says that he has not been paid a three-month salary.

Muthama is also accused of failing to reimburse some expenditures incurred related either to Muthama in person or the UDA Party.

This is the second time Metho is leaving Muthama’s camp, the first time being in 2016 before the 2017 general election.

Metho had served as Muthama’s aide since 2014. He was recalled to be Muthama’s aide in May 2020, when Muthama shifted his political camp.

Those in the know informed Kahawa Tungu that Muthama has been a lone ranger since he decamped from Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party to join UDA, which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

It is intimated that several MPs allied to Ruto have been alienating Muthama, in several occasions leaving him out of political events and meetings.

