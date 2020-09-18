Former Machakos Senator Muthama Vows To Lead Anti-BBI Rallies

Former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama has vowed to oppose the push to amend the constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Muthama was speaking at his Mua home where he was meeting leaders opposed to the BBI constitutional reforms.

According to the seasoned politician, some leaders are trying to get to power through the back door using BBI.

Terming the proposals to expand the Executive as a selfish, the vocal Deputy President William Ruto’s ally vowed to lead anti-BBI rallies in the country.

Muthama urged members of the public to reject any attempt by their leaders to create positions for themselves through BBI.

The sentiments were shared by Machakos Town Member of Parliament Victor Munyaka who said that the BBI is not a priority at the moment.

The lawmaker said the government should focus its resources on economic revival.

Muthama’s remarks come two days after economist David Ndii and four other people moved to court to stop the amendment of the constitution through BBI.

In the case filed at the Supreme Court, the petitioners want the court to declare that five chapters of the 2010 Constitution – Chapter One, Chapter Two, Chapter Four, Chapter Nine and Chapter Ten – cannot be altered or changed through amendments, either by Parliament or popular initiative. They argue these chapters form the foundation of the country and should not, therefore, be altered.

As Kenya marked its 10th anniversary of the 2010 Constitution last month, President Uhuru Kenyatta stated that the constitution needed urgent amendment.

The President said the 2010 Constitution had served the country well but needed to be changed to align with new realities.

On his part, the President’s handshake partner Raila Odinga has in the past reiterated the need for a referendum before 2022 Elections to amend the constitution.

Before the coronavirus struck in March, Odinga had led his troops across the country to drum up support for BBI and the referendum.

The country is yet to see the final report from the BBI task force formed by the President and the ODM leader to consolidate Kenyans’ views.

Proposals in the initial BBI report presented to the two leaders in November last year included adjusting the Executive structure to introduce a Prime Minister’s with two deputies who will sit in Parliament.

