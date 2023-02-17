Muthama Resigns as UDA Chair Ahead of PSC Vetting

Former Machakos senator Johnson Muthama has resigned as United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman.

Muthama is set to be vetted for the powerful Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) post.

Speaking on Friday, the former legislator said he left the ruling party as he readies himself for the post.

“I have handed over my resignation to the party headquarters. What I am currently doing is proper handing over to the party secretariat,” he said.

In a newspaper advert, senate clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye, says Muthama’s nomination by the PSC was forwarded by Speaker Amason Kingi to the Senate Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Right.

In a newspaper advert, senate clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye, says Muthama's nomination by the PSC was forwarded by Speaker Amason Kingi to the Senate Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Right.

The committee chaired by Bomet Senator Hillary Sigei will vet the former lawmaker. The Senate has invited the public to submit any representation on Muthama's suitability for the PSC role. "Pursuant to section 6 (9) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, 2011, the Standing Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights now invites interested members of the public to submit representations on the suitability of Johnson Muthama for appointment to the position of member of the Parliamentary Service Commission under Article 127 (2)(d) of the Constitution," said Mr Nyegenye. Read Also: Kalonzo is Looking for a Job, Muthama Says Over "Availability" Remarks Other politicians shortlisted for the position include former Kisii Governor James Ongwae, former Matungu MP David Aoko Were and Aruma John Ekale. Also making the list was former Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa, Limuru MP Peter Mungai Mwathi, and former Aldai MP Cornelly Serem. The PSC consists of the Speaker of the National Assembly, who is the chairperson, seven members appointed by Parliament, and a woman and a man appointed by Parliament from persons who are experienced in public affairs but are not MPs. The clerk of the Senate is the secretary of the commission. The current members include; Moses Wetang'ula, nominated Senator Ms Korir, Mishi Mboko (Likoni), Faith Gitau (Nyandarua), Okongo Omogeni (Nyamira), John Kinyua (Laikipia), Mohamed Ali (Nyali) and Patrick Makau (Mavoko) and Rachel Ameso.

