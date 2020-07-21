Former Senator Muthama Expelled From Wiper Party

Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama has been officially expelled from Wiper party.

In a statement to newsrooms on Tuesday, Wiper party’s secretary General Judith Sijeny confirmed that the National Executive Council had opted to expel the senator following completion of investigations by the disciplinary committee.

“NEC also adopts the Report of the WDM-K Disciplinary Committee that recommended the expulsion of the former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama. The Party shall move with speed to write to the Registrar of Political Parties to have Muthama’s name struck off from the Party register,” reads the statement in part.

Last month, the party sought to kick out the former Senator over alleged insubordination and defiance to the party ideologies.

Through a statement, Muthama was given a 14-day ultimatum to respond to the claims levelled against him before the disciplinary actions were taken.

“Wiper Demoractic Movement-Kenya has initiated disciplinary proceedings against former Machakos Sen. Johnstone Muthama over alleged insubordination and defiance to the party’s ideologies. The party has given Sen. Muthama 14 days ultimatum to respond to the said claims,” read the tweet.

The party wanted Muthama to explain in detail why he should be spared.

In his response, however, Muthama officially announced his exit from the Wiper Party further drumming up support for Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

In a press conference, he stated that he ceased to be a Wiper Member the day he decided not to defend his Machakos senatorial seat in 2017.

“What business do I still have in wiper? I have no business to be in Wiper. I will ensure William Ruto becomes the 5th president of Kenya. And for the record, I am not being expelled from Wiper, I vomited wiper in 2017, excuse me. I am working round the clock to team up with Ruto to ensure that he is elected. We can only meet with Ruto to discuss serious issues.” He said.

The move came barely days after the party signed coalition agreements with Chama Cha Mashinani party and the Jubilee party ahead of the 2022 general elections.

Party leaders Kalonzo Musyoka and Isaac Rutto signed the agreement at the Jubilee party Headquarters in Nairobi and were accompanied by Chirau Ali Makwere (Chairperson) Mutula Kilonzo Junior (Vice-Chair) and Judith Sijeny (Secretary-General).

According to the party leader Kalonzo, they were focused on helping President Kenyatta achieve his development blueprint, the Big 4 Agenda, comprising of Food Security; Affordable Housing; Manufacturing and Affordable Healthcare.

Muthama has often been accused of calling for a parallel coalition between the DP William Ruto and Wiper. For instance, he has come out often to defend the DP from his critics and pledged his unwavering support, a move the party feels is against their ideologies.

