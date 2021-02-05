Muthama, Ledama Prevented From Visiting Sonko

Politicians who tried to visit impeached Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko were on Friday turned away.

Former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama, Narok senator Ledama Olekina and Kirinyaga Woman Rep Purity Ngirici were disallowed to see Sonko.

According to Gigiri Police Station OCPD Julius Kiragu, Sonko can only be visited by his family, lawyers and doctor.

Addressing the media, Muthama insisted that the besieged former county boss was innocent until proven guilty.

He criticized the government for treating Sonko unfairly.

“I have been here for 30 minutes trying to see how Sonko is doing but the gate is closed and police are armed to the teeth. I am his uncle for those who do not know but still I cannot see him,” he told reporters.

He added, “Yes he is locked in but it’s only good that his rights are respected and he is allowed to meet his friends, who want to sympathise with him. This is not fair, Kenya is a very open democratic country and the law should be applied fairly. Unfortunately, some people are misusing it.”

Ngirici on her part urged the government to stop intimidating those that criticize it.

“Criminalizing someone because you have fallen out with him is wrong. We are being put under fear, you can’t speak your mind because if you do, some funny charges will be preferred against you,” she complained.

“It’s high time as a country we follow the rule of law. Justice for Sonko should come prevail and I hope the political class will not use the court to get what they want.”

Sonko is being held until Tuesday next week when court will deliver a ruling on his bail application.

He is facing charges ranging from terrorism to assault.

