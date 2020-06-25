Ex-Senator Muthama Ditches Wiper Party For Ruto Camp

Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama has officially announced his exit from the Wiper Party further drumming up support for Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

In a press conference on Thursday, Muthama stated that he ceased to be a Wiper Member the day he decided not to defend his Machakos senatorial seat in 2017.

“What business do I still have in wiper? I have no business to be in wiper. I will ensure William Ruto becomes the 5th president of Kenya. And for the record, I am not being expelled from Wiper, I vomited wiper in 2017, excuse me,” he said.

“I am working round the clock to team up with Ruto to ensure that he is elected. We can only meet with Ruto to discuss serious issues.”

This comes two days after the party wrote to him to show cause why he should not be expelled over alleged insubordination.

The party gave him a 14-day ultimatum to respond to the claims leveled against him before the disciplinary actions are taken.

“Wiper Demoractic Movement-Kenya has initiated disciplinary proceedings against former Machakos Sen. Johnstone Muthama over alleged insubordination and defiance to the party’s ideologies. The party has given Sen. Muthama 14 days ultimatum to respond to the said claims,” the party said in a tweet.

Muthama is accused of dancing to a different tune, as party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, makes different political moves hence betraying Wiper.

The party detailed that Muthama faces four accusations including advancing the agenda of rival politicians to failing to perform his mandate as not only a Wiper NEC member but also head of NASA (National Super Alliance) Coordination Committee, which he co-chairs with Senate Minority leader James Orengo.

The party also accuses Muthama of spreading malicious propaganda and actively spreading hatred among the rank and file of the party membership.

Muthama was summoned just days after Wiper inked a cooperation deal with ruling party Jubilee ahead of the 2022 elections.

Speaking after signing the agreement on June 17, Kalonzo said Wiper party will help President Kenyatta achieve his development blueprint, the Big 4 Agenda, comprising of Food Security; Affordable Housing; Manufacturing and Affordable Healthcare.

