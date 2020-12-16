Muthama And Koech Freed After Spending Night In Police Custody

Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama and Belgut Member of Parliament Nelson Koech have been released from police custody following their arrest yesterday during the chaotic Msambweni by-election.

The two, who were election agents for Feisal Bader, an independent candidate, were arraigned at Kwale Law Courts on Wednesday morning.

However, they were not charged as the presiding magistrate said he did not have their file.

They were transferred to Diani Police station where they were freed on Ksh30,000 police bond.

The two leaders had been accused of causing disturbance during the Msambweni by-election.

Muthama was arrested at Jomo Kenyatta polling station and MP Koech at Magutu polling station.

The arrests elicited an angry reaction from Deputy President William Ruto allies, who accused security officers of being used to intimidate them.

In results declared today by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Bader was announced the winner of the Tuesday by-election with 15,251 votes. Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party’s Omar Boga emerged second with 10,444 votes.

Wiper party’s Shee Mohamed finished third with 790 votes.

