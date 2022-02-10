Muthaiga-Kiambu Road to be Closed for Four Days Starting Saturday

Beginning Saturday, motorists using the Muthaiga-Kiambu Route II will be forced to seek alternate routes for at least three days.

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) issued a notice on Tuesday directing that the road be closed for the weekend pending the completion of some current road repairs.

“The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) would like to inform the public that the Muthaiga Kiambu road would be closed from 6am on Saturday, February 12, 2022 to 4 am on Tuesday, February 15, 2022,” said Director General Kung’u Ndung’u.

“This is due to the ongoing construction of a footbridge at Km 0+500. All vehicles are requested to use the alternative routes.”

The authority recommended all motorists on the Thika Superhighway in the impacted region to take the following routes to reach the Kiambu road:

The Muthaiga Road-Serengeti Avenue – Mau Park Road, Pipeline Estate Road -Coffee Garden Dr Road, Coffee Garden Dr Road, or Ridgeways Road are all options from Thika Superhighway.

Muthaiga Road, which runs around Muthaiga Golf Course and along Serengeti Avenue to Mau Park Road, can also be used to get to Kiambu.

Another option is to take Pipeline Estate Road to Coffee Garden Dr Road, which connects to Kiambu Road, or just take Coffee Garden Road to Kiambu Road.

As a result, passengers traveling from Thika Superhighway to Mountain Mall might take Ridgeways Road, which runs parallel to Kiambu Road and serves the same purpose.

While the government apologizes for any difficulties caused, motorists are urged to practice caution when traveling through the affected regions.

