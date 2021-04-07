Activist Mutemi Kiama To Remain in Custody Until Thursday

Activist Edwin Mutemi Kiama will be held until Thursday when a court will decide whether to release or continue holding him.

Police had sought 14 more days in order to conclude investigations into a poster of President Uhuru Kenyatta circulating on social media.

Milimani senior resident magistrate Jane Kamau heard that Mutemi was suspected of contravening several provisions of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act.

In an affidavit, investigating officer Patrick Kibowen said the suspect could have falsified a publication contrary to section 22(1) as read with section 22(2) (b) thereof.

According to the police, the alleged offenses took place between April 5 and 6, 2021 by way of publication on social media.

“The preliminary investigations have disclosed that the Twitter handles “Mwarimu Mutemi wa Kiama” @MutemiWaKiamu and “Wanjiku Revolution” @WanjikuRevolt on which the suspected criminal publication was made is linked to Kiama,” the affidavit reads in part.

He will remain in custody at Central Police Station until Thursday.

Mutemi who was nabbed yesternight is said to have made a notice with President Kenyatta’s face and ID number warning the world against entering into loan agreements with him on behalf of the country.

Over the weekend, Kenyans took to social media to protest a move by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to approve Kenya’s Sh255 billion loan.

Taking to IMF pages, Kenyans questioned the Jubilee administration’s insatiable appetite for loans, saying the government can’t account for the ones it has taken before.

Many of the Kenyans, who have since signed an online petition to ‘compel’ IMF to cancel the loan, were aggrieved by some of the government projects which had been marred by corruption.

