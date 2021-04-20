Anti-IMF Loan Activist Mutemi Kiama Released Unconditionally, Sh500,000 Bail to be Refunded

Anti IMF loan crusader, activist Mutemi Kiama has been released unconditionally.

This was after the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence.

Senior resident magistrate Jane Kamau on Tuesday directed that the Sh500,000 deposited as cash bail a fortnight ago be refunded.

Kamau also dismissed an application by the state indicating that gadgets obtained from Mutemi had been taken to Communications Authority and the report not yet availed to them.

The gadgets include phones and laptops which the defense lawyer sought to have returned to his client.

The case will be mentioned on May 21.

On April 8, Mutemi was released on bail and was ordered not to use his social media accounts.

He was also required to report to the investigating officer on a daily basis until April 18.

Police had sought to hold him for 14 more days in order to conclude investigations into a poster of President Uhuru Kenyatta circulating on social media.

In an affidavit, investigating officer Patrick Kibowen said the suspect could have falsified a publication contrary to section 22(1) as read with section 22(2) (b) thereof.

According to the police, the alleged offenses took place between April 5 and 6, 2021 by way of publication on social media.

Mutemi, the court heard, was also suspected of contravening several provisions of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act.

The activist had been apprehended on Tuesday night, April 6, after sharing a notice with the president’s face and ID number warning the world against entering into loan agreements with him on behalf of the country.

The Sh255 billion loan caused uproar among Kenyans who said the Jubilee government has an insatiable appetite for loans.

