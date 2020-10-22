Transport CS James Macharia Appoints Mutegi Njue As The New Director-General For Kenya Maritime Authority

Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure,Housing, Urban Development and Public Works, James Macharia has appointed Mutegi Njue as the new director-general for the Kenya Maritime Authority.

Njue replaces George Nyamoko who resigned earlier in the year.

” In exercise of powers conferred by section 11 (1) of the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) act, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure, Urban Development, and Public Works appoints Robert Mutegi Njue to the post of Director General of Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) for 3 years with effect from October 15, 2020,” said the CS in a gazette notice no 8477.

Nyamoko took over from George Mc’goye who served as the acting director after the exit of Nancy Karigithu now the principal secretary for maritime and shipping affairs.

Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) was set up in June 2004 as the Government agency to take charge of maritime affairs in the country.

KMA falls under the State Department of Transport in the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development.

