Health CS Mutahi Kagwe Convenes Covid-19 Crisis Meeting ahead of Festive Season

Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe has convened a crisis meeting to discuss Covid-19 containment measures ahead of the festive season.

Members of the National Emergency Response Committee (NERC) are expected to attend the meeting today.

Speaking to The Business Daily on Monday, Kagwe did not divulge any details regarding the anticipated Covid-19 measures.

“I can’t tell before the NERC meeting. There will be a press conference on Tuesday,” said Kagwe.

The NERC was set up in Febryary 2020 to help the country respond to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. It is chaired by CS Kagwe.

Health Principal Secretary over the weekend said that Kenya had no plans of closing its borders to people traveling from countries hit by the new Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The Ministry of Health announced stricter screening measures at the entry points for passengers traveling from Siuthern African countries. Among the requirements are proof of vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test.

Kenyans were further urged to continue observing the Covid-19 protocols provided by the MOH and take advantage of the availability of vaccines to get vaccinated.

Mochache said that observing the measures would help businesses stay open during the festive season, especially at a time when the tourism industry is trying to recover.

“We cannot continue with an economic depression because of COVID-19. Families must continue to interact and people must continue to move,” the PS said on Sunday

President Uhuru Kenyatta is this afternoon expected to deliver his last State of the Nation Presidential Address. It is not clear whether he will address the prevailing conditions regarding the pandemic.

