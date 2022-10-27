Muslim Community Rejects Governor Sakaja’s Cabinet Over Lack of Inclusivity

A section of the Nairobi Muslim Community has rejected Governor Johnson Sakaja’s CEC nominees citing a lack of inclusivity.

In a statement, the Muslim leaders led by elected MCAs pointed out that the list of nominees did not reflect the county’s image as it was not gender-balanced nor diversified.

The leaders, led by elected MCAs Hashim Kamau (California) Dabar Ahmed (Eastleigh North) and Fuad (Eastleigh Airbase) promised to shoot down the names of the nominees ahead of their vetting.

“I urge the assembly not to approve the names of the nominees. I will seek the support of the MCAs not to approve Sakaja’s CECs because the committee does not have gender balance and the county cultural diversity,” California MCA Hashim Kamau said.

They further said the list did not represent the Muslim community which has played a vital role in running businesses around the city.

For instance, Jamia Mosque Committee Hussein Abdinassir stated that he will be moving to court should the governor fail to revert the names forwarded to the county assembly.

“We urge MCAs in Nairobi County to unanimously reject the list of the nominees until it reflects the full face of Kenya. We will go to court to seek legal address through our lawyers,” Mr. Abdinassir said.

Muslim Community statement on the executive appointments by Nairobi Governor @SakajaJohnson. All elected & nominated Nairobi County MCAs were present. @xusen pic.twitter.com/XL8oAwP6eV — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) October 27, 2022

Yesterday, Sakaja unveiled his list of appointed CECs which included the following:

Charles Kerich -Finance and Economic Affairs

Brian Mulama -Talents, Skills, Development and Care

Patrick Mbogo -Mobility and Works.

Stephen Mwangi -Built Environment and Urban Planning

Ibrahim Auma -Boroughs Administration and Personnel

Rosemary Kariuki -Business and Hustler Opportunities

Maureen Njeri -Green Nairobi

Anastacia Mutethia -Health, wellness and nutrition

Suzanne Silantoi -public participation and customer service.

Michael Gumo- Innovation and Digital Economy

The list elicited mixed reactions from netizens, with a section claiming other tribes and religious groups had been left out.

Kenya Kwanza affiliated MCAs faulted the governor for including names of people from Azimio’s side claiming disloyalty.

Governor Sakaja however defended his list stating that he had widely consulted to ensure all communities are represented to deliver competency.

“We promised to deliver a city of order and that entails having a good team that is competent and compassionate. I shall forward the names to the Nairobi County Assembly this afternoon for approval,” the governor said.

