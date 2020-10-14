in NEWS

Musingu Boys School Dormitory Catches Fire Two Days After Schools Reopened

musingu fire
Musingu Boys Dormitory on Fire. [Courtesy]

A dormitory at Musingu Boys School on Wednesday caught fire, two days after learners resumed learning.

The fire, at Oparanya Hostels that houses at least 350 students, is said to have started at 10 am while the students were in class.

According to Kakamega South Sub-county police commander Joseph Chesire, residents are helping put out the fire whose cause remains unknown.

First responders said fire fighters arrived moments after the fire started but could not help the situation as the engines did not have water.

The dormitory was in November 2019 on fire after a wielding machine blew up, the Principal Benson Lukuyi said.

“Madaraka Taifa dormitory was housing books, lockers, mattresses and other students’ personal effects,” he said.

The dormitory had a month before caught fire again over a suspected electric fault.

Written by Eva Nyambura

