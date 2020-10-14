Musingu Boys School Dormitory Catches Fire Two Days After Schools Reopened

A dormitory at Musingu Boys School on Wednesday caught fire, two days after learners resumed learning.

The fire, at Oparanya Hostels that houses at least 350 students, is said to have started at 10 am while the students were in class.

According to Kakamega South Sub-county police commander Joseph Chesire, residents are helping put out the fire whose cause remains unknown.

Our beloved Musingu High is on fire.🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ygmm6VqzqD — KWANUSU™ (@KevinKiprop) October 14, 2020

First responders said fire fighters arrived moments after the fire started but could not help the situation as the engines did not have water.

The dormitory was in November 2019 on fire after a wielding machine blew up, the Principal Benson Lukuyi said.

Newly constructed Oparanya Dormitory at Musingu High school in Kakamega County is on fire.. the county fire department is in the process of containing the situation pic.twitter.com/rTqm16bkjN — MAX ULE PREZZO (@Ayagamax) October 14, 2020

“Madaraka Taifa dormitory was housing books, lockers, mattresses and other students’ personal effects,” he said.

The dormitory had a month before caught fire again over a suspected electric fault.

