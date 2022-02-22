Museveni’s Daughter To Marry Retired Military Officer’s Son This Saturday

Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni’s daughter, Angela Nagasha is set to marry a retired Military officer’s son this Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Nagasha is Museveni’s daughter from his second wife, Enid Kukunda. She is set to marry the love of her life, Amanya Tumukunde.

Tumukunde is the son of retired military officer Henry Tumukunde who was a presidential aspirant in last year’s election.

In photos shared on social media, Tumukunde reportedly went to visit his fiance’s family according to the Uganda traditions. Museveni was represented by his brother, General Salim Saleh.

Reports indicate that the two were childhood sweethearts with both their families approving of their friendship and union.

For instance, the bride’s mother while speaking at the ceremony urged them to work together for the well-being of their marriage while putting God first.







The bride’s brother, Joel ideally acknowledged the role their father, President Museveni played in their upbringing.

He recognized that Uganda’s first in command did not introduce them to politics at a young age but rather cared about their well-being more so school.

“Our father made it a point to never talk politics with us, the only important things that mattered was how we were, how school was going and what cartoons we were currently watching. Of course, as we grew older, the conversation matured,” Joel said as quoted by local media.

Angela Nagasha has two degrees in medicine and is also pursuing another one in engineering.

