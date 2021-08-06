President Museveni’s NRM Party Hits Back at Junet Over Utterances on DP Ruto Links

President Yoweri Museveni’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) has hit back at Suna East MP Junet Mohammed and ODM MPs.

Junet led a Parliamentary Group that accused Deputy President William Ruto of borrowing from the Ugandan party that has been in power for over three decades.

In a statement, NRM secretary general Todwong Richard claimed the ODM legislators insulted and disrespected Museveni.

Mr Richard said the party did not believe Junet’s remarks were a representation of the official stand of the Raila Odinga-led party against the well-established historical ties between the National Resistance Movement (NRM ) Party and the people of Kenya.

“Honourable Junet, please crosscheck your records so that next time you are better informed as a Legislator. Your unfortunate utterances were indeed an indication of a possible deep-rooted internal political misunderstandings within your country,” read the NRM statement.

“You and others exposed your inadequate knowledge and understanding of NRM.”

Going in on Junet, Mr Richard asked the legislator who doubles as the minority whip in the National Assembly to take a look at his ancestral land of Somalia and count himself lucky to be the first Kenyan Somali to attain a democratic seat in the National Assembly of a neighbouring country (Kenya).

As for Museveni, Mr Richard said the head of state has in the 35 years of being in power rebuilt and restructured the country.

“Indeed, just like Kenya and the many other African countries, Uganda was struggling to establish a unifying system that could heal the country of the politics of class difference, tribalism, religious differences and above all elitist approach to issues.”

“Unfortunately, unlike Kenya, the democratic equilibrium we now have in Uganda was through patriotic sacrifices of the gallant sons and daughters of Uganda. Their unwavering sacrifices helped secure the much-needed peace by January 1986 (nine years after you were born), possibly you were too young to appreciate this,” Todwong told Junet.

Mr Richard did, however, note that Uganda respects Kenya’s sovereignty and appreciates the cooperation between Museveni and president Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We believe you could be having internal political issues which we cannot be invited to be part of. No amount of diversionary statements from individuals can make us think otherwise. We are one people of the East African Community.”

Earlier in the week, Junet cast aspersions on Dr Ruto’s ties with NRM.

“While we don’t wish to interfere with the internal political arrangements in other Countries, we want to state categorically that we don’t need to borrow from other Countries political habits whose end results can only lead to chaos and backwardness for our Country,” said Junet.

Pointing out NRM’s record on human rights, democracy, good governance, freedom of the press, fighting corruption among others not worth emulating, the Suna East MP claimed Dr Ruto was seeking ways to destabilise the country should he lose the elections.

This came following DP Ruto’s aborted trip to the neighboring country.

