Museveni Set To Introduce Tougher Measures To Combat COVID-19 After Uganda Confirmed First Case

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni is set to address the nation on Sunday evening hours after the country confirmed first case of COVID-19.

Health Minister Ruth Jane Aceng had early indicated that case is a 36-year-old Ugandan man who arrived from Dubai on Saturday at 2 am aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight.

The patient, the minister said, had travelled to Dubai on the 17th of March, four days ago for business purposes.

“At the time of his travel he was in good health,” Dr Aceng said on Sunday.

She said the patient is currently isolated at the Entebbe Grade B Hospital.

Reacting to the developments, President Museveni said he is set to address the nation at around 4 pm on additional measures that can be taken to prevent COVID-19 pandemic.

“In light of confirmation of a COVID-19 case in Uganda, I will today, at 4 pm, address the country on what further steps to take so that we curb the possible spread of this disease, ” Museveni said in a tweet.

It’s expected that the no-nonsense President will introduce tougher measures to prevent the spread of the virus in the country.

Hours to the confirmation of the first case, Museveni declared that Uganda was closing all its border points to prevent people from crossing into the country in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“Humans crossing into Uganda from the different border points are prohibited going forward. This is until we find coordination at the East African level. Please stay where you are. We are not against anyone but this is about manageability, ” said Museveni.

He noted that going forward no passenger plane will be allowed to enter Uganda.

“No passenger planes will be allowed to land in Uganda or leave. Only cargo planes and their crew members will be allowed in the country. Meanwhile, those sneezing should keep away from the public, ” he said.

Some of the tougher measures that other countries have introduced include lockdowns.

For instance yesterday, the Rwandan government announced the closure of its borders for the next two weeks.

Other measures include a temporary ban on non-essential travel between different cities and districts across the country, while all employees in the public and private sector will work from home.

Only those providing essential services will be allowed to leave their homes.

The government also imposed a ban on the use of motorcycles to transport passengers and they will only be allowed to carry supplies.

“Borders are closed except for goods and cargo as well as returning citizens and legal residents who will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at designated locations,” reads part of the statement sent out on Saturday by Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente.

The country has 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Recently, Kenya, with 7 cases, declared a mini-lockdown with employees urged to work from home, matatus to carry 60% of their capacity and entertainment joints i.e bars and night clubs ordered to close by 7.30 pm.

The three East African countries had suspended learning in all institutions as well as social gatherings.

Globally, as of Sunday, March 22, 308,564 coronavirus cases had been recorded while the death toll stands at 13,069.

At least 95,829 people are said to have recovered from the virus that broke out in the Wuhan city of China in December last year.

