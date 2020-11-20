Museveni Firm On Punishing Critics As Death Toll From Uganda Protests Rises To 29 [Video]

Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has vowed to deal with anyone flouting the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 guidelines as campaigns intensify ahead of January 14, 2021, General Election.

Museveni was reacting on Friday to protests being witnessed in the country over the arrest and continued detention of presidential opposition candidate Robert Kyagulanyi popularly known as Bobi Wine.

“Uganda is stable and the NRM (National Resistance Movement) government will not allow those seeking to mess with this stability to get away with it. Also, for those attacking NRM supporters, you will lose this appetite. You are entering a terrain in which we are experts. Desist, ” he captioned a video of him warning the opposition and its supporters.

Uganda is stable and the NRM government will not allow those seeking to mess with this stability to get away with it.

The Member of Parliament for Kyadondo County East constituency was arrested on Wednesday in the country’s eastern district of Luuka during a campaign rally.

Police accused him of violating guidelines on the number of people allowed to attend political rallies.

So far, at least 29 people have been confirmed dead as Wine’s supporters continue to call for his release from police custody.

Media reports indicate that most of the victims succumbed to gunshot wounds.

In the clashes between civilians and police that were captured on camera, the officers could be seen firing bullets at protesters and anyone who was taking their pictures.

Wine’s fellow presidential candidates (Rtd) Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, (Rtd) Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde, Mr Norbert Mao and Mr Fred Mwesigye have suspended their campaigns in solidarity with the National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate.

The musician-turned-politician is expected to give Museveni, who has ruled Uganda for three decades, a run for his money in the January poll.

