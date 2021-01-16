Uganda Elections: Museveni Declared Winner After Garnering 58 percent Of Votes

Yoweri Museveni has been declared the winner of Uganda’s presidential poll.

The Uganda Electoral Commission has declared Museveni the winner with 58.6 percent of the votes cast.

Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine comes in second with 34.8 percent of the votes.

Earlier, Wine who’s house is allegedly surrounded by military, rejected the poll results terming them “a complete sham”.

Wine said that the officers had jumped the perimeter fence of his compound and beaten his security guard before taking up position around his house.

“They jumped over my fence. They came inside my compound. They are here right now. I don’t know why they’re here. But I’m imagining they are here to harm me. I feel threatened,” said the singer turned politician.

The popstar told his supporters that he had won the election citing massive irregularities during the poll that was held on Thursday.

“I am very confident that we defeated the dictator by far. I call upon all Ugandans to reject the blackmail. We have certainly won the election and we’ve won it by far,” Wine told journalists.

“Whatever is being declared is a complete sham, we reject it and we dissociate ourselves with it.”

Museveni becomes president for a sixth term.

