Museveni Threatens Action Against Social Media Users Spreading Fake Death Rumours

For the better part of last week, social media was swirling with news of Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni’s death.

Speculations on Twitter alluded that the Head of State was in a critical condition and had been flown to Nairobi for treatment.

Other sources claimed that Museveni had contracted Covid-19 and had been admitted at the Nairobi Hospital’s ICU.

This, netizens from different parts of the world likened to the death of Tanzania’s President John Magufuli whose sickness was kept under the rags until his demise.

Read: Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli Is Dead

Magufuli fell ill and was off the limelight for quite some time only for news of his illness to be confirmed after he sought treatment at the Nairobi Hospital, Kenya.

Recently, however, Museveni resurfaced, proof that he is alive and kicking with a pledge to deal with people who spread fake news on social media.

Through a video on Twitter, Uganda’s Head of State pledged to take swift actions on all those who claimed he was dead and went ahead to share on social media.

This, he said, will be done to all Ugandans both locally and abroad.

Read Also: Facebook Doomed To Fail, Museveni Says as Gov’t Officials Accounts Remain Suspended

“We need to crack down on the people that are misemploying social media, including the Ugandans abroad. Many are now using it to spread baseless and tasteless news with total abandon. I call upon security to look into this. It must be stopped, get these people,” he noted.

We need to crack down on the people that are misemploying social media, including the Ugandans abroad. Many are now using it to spread baseless and tasteless news with total abandon. I call upon security to look into this. It must be stopped, get these people. pic.twitter.com/OmIjqEYhTs — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) July 8, 2021

According to Museveni who is serving his sixth term, this issue is not a security problem but an idiotic problem hence wants those culpable brought to book for wasting people’s time.

“I don’t think it is a security problem but it is an idiotic problem that we need to solve. I need to check with the security service to locate quickly the ones who tell such stories because you waste people’s time. They should go for you,” he added.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu