Ex-Eldama Ravine MP Musa Sirma’s Property To be Auctioned Over Sh880,000 Debt

Former Eldama Ravine MP Musa Sirma’s properties are set to be auctioned over Sh880,000 debt that dates back to 2018.

Saddabri Auctioneers acting on behalf of Gordon Ogola and Kipkoech Company Advocates moved in and seized Sirma’s 20 cows each valued at Sh35,000.

The cows have since been substituted with two motor vehicles and one loader.

“These are to command you to sell by auction after giving ten-day notice previous notice, by affixing the same in this court-house and after making due proclamation, the judgment-debtors property attached,” reads a letter to the auctioneer by the law firm.

According to a local publication, the Sh880,000 debt was accrued after the ex-legislator filed a petition at the Kabarnet High Court contesting the 2017 election that saw Moses Lessonet.

Following his loss in the 2017 election, Sirma sued the IEBC, Moses Lessonet and the returning officer Peter Kuria.

The High Court however dismissed Sirma’s petition and ordered him to pay Sh 2 million each to the IEBC, Lessonet and the returning officer.

Last year, Musa Sirma together with Isaac Ruto held a consultative meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta at the State House.

Sources privy to the meeting revealed that the meeting was aimed to unite a section of Rift Valley leaders to align to Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and stop DP William Ruto’s presidential bid.

In a recent development, however, Sirma ditched KANU and joined DP William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Growing day by day. Musa Sirma is a welcome addition to our team.

Kazi ni kazi… pic.twitter.com/2yfcFv2ghA — Dr Boni Khalwale, CBS (@KBonimtetezi) August 30, 2021

