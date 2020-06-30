Ex-Harambee Stars Skipper Musa Otieno Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Former Harambee Stars skipper Musa “Otero” Otieno has tested positive for Coronavirus, a close friend has confirmed to this writer.

The 46-year-old was tranfered from Kenyatta National Hospital to Mbagathi County Hospital, a national COVID-19 management centre, on Sunday.

“He called me to say he had contracted the virus, but I didn’t believe him, then on Sunday he called again as he was being transferred to Mbagathi Hospital and since then his phone has been off,” said the anonymous source.

A photo of the former Tusker and AFC Leopards defender has since emerged online, showing him lying on a hospital bed.

As at Monday, Kenya reported 6,190 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa has led football lovers in wishing Musa a quick recovery.

Get better Captain….We pray for you ! pic.twitter.com/UZDOHcVRRy — Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) June 30, 2020

