Ex-Harambee Stars Skipper Musa Otieno Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Former Harambee Stars skipper Musa “Otero” Otieno has tested positive for Coronavirus, a close friend has confirmed to this writer.

The 46-year-old was tranfered from Kenyatta National Hospital to Mbagathi County Hospital, a national COVID-19 management centre, on Sunday.

“He called me to say he had contracted the virus, but I didn’t believe him, then on Sunday he called again as he was being transferred to Mbagathi Hospital and since then his phone has been off,” said the anonymous source.

Musa Otieno in Hospital. |Courtesy

A photo of the former Tusker and AFC Leopards defender has since emerged online, showing him lying on a hospital bed.

As at Monday, Kenya reported 6,190 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Football Kenya Federation boss Nick Mwendwa has led football lovers in wishing Musa a quick recovery.

