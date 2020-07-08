in SPORTS

COVID-19 – Former Harambee Stars Skipper Musa Otieno Discharged From Hospital

Former Harambee Stars captain Musa Otieno has been discharged from hospital.

The 46-year-old former defender has been admitted at Mbagathi Hospital for the past ten days after testing positive for Coronavirus.

“I wish to thank God, and everyone else who stood by me during this period,” Musa told Nation Sport on Wednesday.

“I am feeling much better. I will first have to self-isolate for two weeks as per the requirements by the Ministry of Health.”

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

