Murunga’s Mistress Taps Services Of Private Investigator To Evaluate Late MP’s Estate

Late MP Justus Murunga’s mistress, Agnes Wangui has reportedly hired a private investigator to evaluate the estate left behind by the deceased.

According to documents presented in court, Wangui and her lawyer Danstan Omari anticipate having a register of all properties Murunga owned by February 15.

“Once we have the register, we will be going to court in a bid to have those properties distributed equally,” Omari is quoted by a local publication.

“Following Murunga’s death, there was no will in place hence his estate expected to be divided among the widows and children. Once we have the register, we will be going to court in a bid to have those properties distributed equally,” Omari added.

In November, Wangui moved to court to stop the burial of the fallen legislator on grounds that their two children were not included in the burial plans.

In court documents, Wangui claimed that they began dating thereafter and were blessed with their first child with Murunga renting a house for her in Ruai, Nairobi.

But their relationship hit a rocky point in 2017 after the deceased was elected as MP.

She also told the court that the departed lawmaker wanted to keep their two children a secret.

A DNA test has confirmed that the late Murunga sired one of the alleged lover’s children. Murunga died on November 14 after developing breathing difficulties. He was laid to rest on December 5, following a court order.

