Murunga’s Widow Accuses UDA Candidate Lanya Of Using Daughter To Sabotage Campaign

The widow of the late Matungu MP Justus Murunga, Christabel Murunga has accused United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Alex Lanya of trying to sabotage her campaign.

Speaking on Sunday, Mrs Murunga said Lanya has her daughter, Vera Murunga, campaigning against her. Apparently, Lanya flew Vera from Nairobi to Matungu so as to “oppose her campaign”.

“I am still mourning my husband, Alex Lanya has sent my daughter an air ticket to come and campaign against me, her real mother, whom I carried for nine months, he is taking advantage of a child whose father is decomposing in the grave,” a teary Mrs Murunga said.

She added, “Why should someone use my daughter to win an election by opposing my campaigns, why is he taking advantage of Murunga’s children for his own benefit, I’m so disappointed na Murunga hajalala kwa Kaburi.”

Further, Mrs Murunga accused Lanya of disappearing right after the burial and taking with him some of the money raised for the funeral.

She noted that the UDA candidate did not “balance the books” with the family to find out if funds raised were exhausted.

Apart from Lanya, Mrs Murunga will be facing off with her step-son Eugene Ambwere, who is also running as an independent candidate.

Mother and son declared interest in the seat on December 5, 2020 during the late legislator’s burial.

The family has tried to convene meetings to decide who between the two would fly the flag, but efforts to field one candidate from the family have proved futile.

It was after the third meeting flopped on December 17, 2020, that the widow made her candidacy public.

“Being rivals doesn’t mean we are enemies, we respect each other,” Ambwere told a local daily.

On her part, Mrs Murunga has maintained that she is best suited to fill her late husband’s shoes as she was key in his win in 2017.

“I am a woman fighting among 14 men and my hope is that people will look at by ability to serve as their leader,” she said.

Other contestants for the March 4 mini-poll are; Bernard Wakoli, Gregory Atoko, Kevin Nectus, Wilberforce Lutta, Athman Wangara, Anzelimo Kongoti, and Samuel Munyekenye.

