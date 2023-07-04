Murkomen Wants GPS Trackers, Dash Cams Installed in School Buses, PSVs

Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen wants dash cameras and GPS trackers installed in all school buses and public service vehicles (PSV) to help reduce the frequency of road accidents.

Speaking at a memorial service for the Londiani accident victims on Tuesday in Kericho, Murkomen explained that the move is a component of a set of new rules that his ministry wants to be put in place to reduce the frequency of fatal accidents.

“We have decided as a ministry that we will issue new regulations. We want all commercial, PSV vehicles and school buses to be fitted with dashboard cameras and visual telematics,” he said.

CS Murkomen stated that GPS trackers and black boxes will aid in keeping records of the speeds the cars will be traveling at and the locations they have visited.

Read: 55 Dead Following Fatal Accident At Londiani Junction

“GPS systems will show where a vehicle will be at any particular time, the black box recorder will be transmitting the speed of every vehicle at any given time, show the location of that vehicle, when and who maintained the vehicle and show where the vehicle was serviced,” he said.

He also mentioned that the application where the system will be hosted will be distributed to all matatu saccos.

He added that all automobiles would be forced to have cameras in the front and back.

“Michuki pushed for speed governors and Murkomen is pushing for having all your vehicles have cameras and there is no excuse. I have seen the prices of these cameras and they do not cost more than Ksh.30,000,” said the former senator.

Read Also: Tana River MCA Hamisi Idd Perishes in Road Accident

In order to keep roadside vendors safe in the event of an accident, he also directed the relocation of all markets next to road reserves.

This follows a ghastly road accident which occurred at the Londiani Junction in Kericho County, claiming the lives of 52 people.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

