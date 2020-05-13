Murkomen Tells Why DP Ruto Could Not Intervene Following Ouster As Senate Majority Leader

Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen ringed the deputy president William Ruto after speaker Ken Lusaka validated his ouster as majority leader.

Speaking to Citizen TV on Tuesday night, Murkomen said the DP had sound advise for him.

According to the lawmaker, the DP told him that whatever he is going through is nothing compared to what other great people have gone through.

The DP gave the example of himself and President Uhuru Kenyatta when they were facing crimes against humanity charges at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“He (Ruto) told me that every great person, or someone who seeks greatness, must go through fire,” he told Waihiga Mwaura.

“He (Ruto) gave me an example of the challenges he and the president faced during their ICC cases. He reminded me that he and the president went through a rough terrain to secure their release from the Hague. He told me that the problem I am currently facing is lesser compared to the monumental one he and the president faced at the ICC in Hague. My challenges, he said, are too small compared to what they went,” he continued.

The News Night host wondered why the deputy party leader of theJubilee party did not intervene and help save Murkomen’s seat.

To this, the ousted majority leader said, “He (Ruto) cannot compete with the president, he cannot have a parallel party to the one that sponsored him and the president to the positions they currently occupy. The DP has tried his best to restrain himself even amidst provocation from some people serving within Government. He has remained patient.”

Speaker Lusaka on Tuesday said he was satisfied with the changes made in the house leadership, noting that quorum was met.

“I am satisfied that the changes were made in accordance with Senate Standing Orders 19 (1, 2, 3, 4d, 5 and 7), and meets the threshold required under Standing Order 19 (5) there having been a majority of votes. Accordingly, I wish to communicate to the House that the Majority [Party] has effected [the] changes. I will make a reasoned ruling in due course,” said Lusaka.

Murkomen was replaced by KANU’s Samuel Poghisio while majority whip Susan Kihika’s place was filled by her deputy and Murang’a senator Irungu Kang’ata.

Taking the floor, Murkomen asked the president to deliver his promises now that he was no longer in the way.

“If I was your stumbling block, I have now been removed, deliver for the people of Kenya. Allow all the bills that, Mr Speaker, have been signed unconstitutionally, including those that this House went to court to challenge, to now come to Senate. Mr Speaker, I want to tell the president: ‘stop lying to the Senate! You said you will give us oversight funds, bring the oversight to the Senate if Murkomen was your stumbling block’,” said Murkomen.

The Elgeyo Marakwet senator and Kihika have since moved to the high court seeking to block their ouster.

The case will be heard on Thursday.

