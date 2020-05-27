Murkomen Rejects New Senate Committee Role, Vows To Stand With Axed Comrades

Former Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen has turned down the offer to serve in the Senate’s Devolution Committee in the new changes announced by the Jubilee Party on Tuesday.

In the changes announced by new Senate Chief Whip Irungu Kang’ata, the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator was picked to replace Laikipia Senator John Kinyua who was stripped of his role as chairperson of the Devolution Committee.

According to Murkomen, Kinyua, a perceived rebel and Deputy President William Ruto ally, was being punished for opposing his ouster as majority leader and voting to save Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki from kicked out as Deputy Speaker last Friday.

Kinyua was moved to ICT Committee to replace West Pokot Senator Samuel Poghisio who was named the Senate Majority Leader.

Taking the position, Murkomen wrote on his social media accounts, would be tantamount to “repaying unstinting loyalty with spite and treachery”.

“This afternoon I learnt from the media that I have been proposed to serve in the Senate Devolution Committee in effect replacing Sen.Kinyua who is being punished for standing with me. Accepting the position will be tantamount to repaying unstinting loyalty with spite and treachery, ” said Murkomen.

“Now and in the future, I am ready to serve the nation in any capacity and in any committee even as a mere member. What I abhor is to take up positions at the expense of colleagues who are being humiliated for no apparent reason. Thank you and God bless.”

Murkomen also condemned what he termed as the humiliation of Senators allied to DP Ruto for standing for truth and fairness.

In the senate purge aimed to clip DP Ruto’s wings, Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei was removed as chairman of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee.

Bomet Senator Christopher Lang’at was replaced at the House Business Committee by his Nairobi counterpart Johnson Sakaja.

Lang’at also lost his position as the Education Committee chairman to Senator Alice Milgo.

Meru Senator Linturi Mithika lost his membership at the powerful Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC).

The Meru senator was replaced by Senator Fatuma Dullo.

Former Deputy Speaker Kindiki, who was punished for failing to attend a meeting to kick out Murkomen and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika (former chief whip), will now seat in the Justice and Legal Affairs committee.

The changes, Kang’ata said, have been forwarded to the Senate Speaker Keneth Lusaka for ratification.

“As a Majority Leader. I chose not to serve in any committee and I ensured that committee membership and leadership was distributed fairly among my colleagues. I condemn the unwarranted humiliation of Senators Linturi,Kinyua,Langat and Cherargei merely because they stood by the truth and fairness, ” said Murkomen.

