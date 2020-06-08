Murkomen Scolds Uhuru For Depicting Utter “Selfishness” In Chase For Good Legacy

The relationship between former Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and President Uhuru Kenyatta is a classic example of friends turned enemies, at least from the recent developments in the political circles.

Since his ouster as majority leader in the recent Senate purge that saw Deputy President William Ruto’s foot soldiers kicked out of plum positions in the House, the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator has turned out to be President Kenyatta’s fiercest critic as far as running government is concerned.

Murkomen on Monday took to social media to weigh in on Chief Justice David Maraga’s rant over the President’s disobedience of court orders that had resulted in a crisis in the Judiciary.

In a press statement early today, Maraga said the President had refused to appoint 41 judges recommended by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) in outright disobedience of two court orders and the Constitution.

This, Maraga said, had created a serious shortage of judges in various courts hence hampering the administration of justice in the country.

Reacting to Maraga’s woes, Murkomen said the Head of State was so much into leaving a good legacy that he had forgotten that people like the CJ have a responsibility of serving Kenyans.

The Senator said that for the government to deliver to Kenyans, the President must stop making everything about himself.

“Mr.President, legacy is the sum total of what you do every day,not a coat you pick&wear end of term.Obey court orders&rule of law. It’s not you alone who wants a good legacy,CJ,elected leaders,civil servants,hustlers all want good legacy. Don’t make everything to be about yourself, ” Mukomen said in a tweet.

Murkomen, who believes he lost his position in the Senate because of his support for DP’s Ruto’s 2022 ambitions, had also claimed, in another tweet today, that the President was micromanaging every government department in violation of the law.

“The 2010 Constitution did not anticipate that one man can be the President, Deputy President,CIC, Independent Commissions,DPP,IG, DCI,Chief Justice,Judge,Magistrate, Speaker Senate and NA, MP, Governor, Governor Nairobi&Kiambu, media owner, editor for all media houses all in one, ” he said.

On Madaraka Day, the vocal Senator sarcastically hit out at President Kenyatta over his speech that his administration had, development-wise, done more than all other Kenyan Presidents combined in his seven years in office.

The Head of State had detailed Jubilee administration’s development projects including road network and the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

For instance, he said his government has built an average of 1000 kilometres of road every year.

Uhuru said the number is 44 times more than what the colonial administration built and 4 times more than what Presidents Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki did in 50 years.

“Today there was a nostalgic and fresh air of tarmac roads, electricity,medical equipment,SGR, Technical institutions, etc a well trodden path indeed!” Murkomen reacted.

A section of Kenyans thinks Murkomen is just angry claims he has denied.

