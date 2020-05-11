Murkomen Ousted As Senate Majority Leader, Replaced By Kanu’s Samuel Poghisio

Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen is no longer the Senate majority leader.

In changes made by the Jubilee party on Monday morning, the DP William Ruto ally has been replaced by West Pokot’s Samuel Poghisio.

Also losing their post was Nakuru senator and now former majority whip Susan Kihika.

The vocal legislator who belongs to the Tanga Tanga part of the divide was replaced by her deputy and Murang’a senator Irungu Kang’ata.

More Follows

