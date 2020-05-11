in NEWS, POLITICS

Murkomen Ousted As Senate Majority Leader, Replaced By Kanu’s Samuel Poghisio

169 Views

Elgeyo Marakwet senator Kipchumba Murkomen is no longer the Senate majority leader.

In changes made by the Jubilee party on Monday morning, the DP William Ruto ally has been replaced by West Pokot’s Samuel Poghisio.

Also losing their post was Nakuru senator and now former majority whip Susan Kihika.

The vocal legislator who belongs to the Tanga Tanga part of the divide was replaced by her deputy and Murang’a senator Irungu Kang’ata.

More Follows

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

mbadi, ruto

Jubilee-KANU Coalition Does Not Threaten ODM and the Handshake – John Mbadi